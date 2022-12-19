Katy ISD teacher helped decorate the White House for the holiday season!

Houston – Elizabeth Harden is a Katy ISD teacher. Encouraged by a friend, she applied to be part of the White House decorating committee, and guess what - she was picked. She had an incredible opportunity to decorate the White House this year.

With a group of volunteers and 77 bare trees, her role – help decorate the official White House Christmas tree. An 18-and-a-half-foot fir tree from Pennsylvania.

Katy ISD teacher helped decorate the official White House Christmas tree. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

But that’s not all. There was a sweet moment honoring her mother. To find out what it was, watch her interview in the video above.