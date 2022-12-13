Local sculpted cake artist wins BIG on the Food Network

HOUSTON – Hemlata Basumatary, better known as Hemu Basu, is a local cake artist who showed us her pro tips on how to make holiday jar cakes!

Hemu is a self-taught artist who started baking in 2013 when she made a firetruck cake for her son. After that, she improved with each creation and was asked by many others to create unique cake designs.

Since then, she’s won several awards and competitions, and was the winner of Food Networks ‘Halloween Wars Championship’ in 2020.

Last summer, she competed on Netflix’s show “Is It Cake’ making hyper-realistic cakes.

Her bake shop is called ‘Hemu’s Sweet Sensation’ in Katy. She makes spectacular cakes for all occasions and specializes in creating cakes with incredible detail.

Basu also competed in ‘The Big Bake Holiday,’ Season 3! In each episode, three professional baking teams must design and decorate a grand-scale holiday-themed cake. Her team ‘Jingle Springle’ won a $10,000 prize. The winning team included Hemu, Joel (a pastry chef specializing in chocolate and sugar sculpting), and Kim (a 3D modeling expert who designs cakes for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks). The show judges were Eddie Jackson, Ron Ben-Israel and Danni Rose.

Watch the video above to see her demo of how to layer a holiday cake in a jar! The flavor was almond and raspberry, making it a great idea for holiday gifts.

Catch a new episode of ‘The Big Bake Holiday,’ Monday December 19th at 10pm CST on the Food Network.

To connect with Hemu on social media, click here. And you can visit her website.