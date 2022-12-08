79º

Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Calling all auto sports fans!

This is a fun action-packed show the whole family will love, with cars balancing on their sides while spinning, rushing speed, wheelies, obstacles, and fire stunts.

The nearly 2-hour show is packed with action from start to finish, featuring the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience.

Located at the Tanger Outlets parking lot by the checkered flags, here are the show dates and times:

December 8 - Thursday: 7:30pm

December 9 - Friday: 7:30pm

December 10 - Saturday: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

December 11 - Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a sneak peek of this weekend’s fun event!

