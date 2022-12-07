Local actor Grant Goodman stars in Stranger Things Season 4!

From Bellaire to Hollywood! Grant shared the story on how his acting career landed him a role on the hit show.

HOUSTON – Calling all Stranger Things fans! We caught up with local actor Grant Goodman, who starred in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series!

Grant is 22 years old and went to Bellaire High School! He started acting in 2006. One of his first gigs was James Gunn’s film “Super.” Since then, his resume has come a long way! In 2011, he had a role in the film “This Must Be the Place,” and in 2012, “Playing for Keeps.”

Bringing it back to Stranger Things, Grant is one of the freaks of the “Hellfire Club,” a Dungeons and Dragons-oriented society of Hawkins High students headed by Eddie Munson.

Last month Grant was part of Comic Con Liverpool in England and plans to travel Paris for a Stranger Things publicity event soon.

Watch the video above to hear from the Hellfire Club member himself!

To connect with Grant Goodman, you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.