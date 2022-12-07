Alley Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with an all-new version of “A Christmas Carol”. It is by Alley Theatre artistic director Rob Melrose. The production focuses on music, magic and Dickens. The production runs through December 30. For ticket information you can visit their website or call 713-220-5700.
Alley Theatre Kicks Off Holidays with All-New “A Christmas Carol”
