Local Huapango dance group featured in Amazon Fashion holiday campaign

Since 2019, the Huapango dance group, the AB Boyz and Dollz have been working crowds all over Texas. They now just received a wonderful opportunity to showcase this traditional Mexican dance on a larger stage..

HOUSTON – A Houston Huapango dance group came to HL and gave us a dance lesson! They also chatted with Derrick and Courtney about their recent feature in the 2022 Amazon Fashion Holiday campaign!

Alan Martinez, Camila Corvera, David Lozano and Kate Navarro are part of the “AB Boyz and Dollz” dance group. In 2019, the AB Boyz and Dollz started on a whim when the founding members entered a dance competition and two-stepped their way to a grand prize which was a HORSE. Since then, the Huapango dance group has been WOW-ing crowds all over Texas, performing the traditional Mexican dance, based on rhythmic beating of heels and toes.

They added a little touch to their performances, by fine-tuning their fashion sense along the way. “One of our main styles is Western. It really catches most people’s attention, the way we stand out,” says one of the group members. Their wardrobe is equally important like choreography. Camila mentions that their denim-clad steppers are as much about camaraderie as choreography.

Watch the video above to see their interview and the DANCE MOVES they taught Derrick and Courtney!

The Amazon Fashion holiday gift guide is all about celebrating the joy of spending the holidays together. This year, the AB Boyz and Dollz were featured, putting their style, step and spirit into their performance while modeling the pieces from Amazon.

Customers can shop the fashions modeled by the AB Boyz and Dollz here. And you can follow Amazon Fashion to see beautiful photos and videos from this year’s campaign.

To connect with the AB Boyz and Dollz on social media, click here.