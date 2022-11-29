Bowling, Bocce, and Scratch Made Food is the Recipe to Success at This Local Houston Bistro

At Upper Kirby bistro, Pinstripes fun comes with scratch made sides and a whole lot more. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp meets up with Pinstripes General Manager, Nate Kamal, for a VIP tour. Find out more about the secret to Pinstripes delicious food with a peak inside their kitchen. From the bowling, to the bocce, to their weekly buffet brunch, Pinstripes is the place to be.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Upper Kirby – This time of year is all about food, fun, and family. At local bistro, Pinstripes, they combine all this and more under the one roof. You can go bowling, play Bocce, and enjoy delicious scratch made Italian American food.

“To really put it simply, it is an Italian American concept. We are a restaurant and entertainment gaming venue. So we can accomplish all of those things; gaming spaces, our full service full menu, and we have an events team that can put together whatever type of private party you’re trying to put together. We love doing it. We have fun while we do,” Pinstripes General Manager, Nate Kamal, told Houston Life.

The food is great at Pinstripes, whether dining in the bistro, at the bar, or at your bowling lane, each dish is made in-house from scratch using quality, locally sourced ingredients with new seasonal menu items dropping all the time.

At Pinstripes in Upper Kirby, there is plenty of room for you to find a favorite space. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

The kitchen is huge. “We actually have two Expo lines, one for regular restaurant meals, one for our private event meals. So we could have a group of 300, and a full dining room, and full bowling alley. All of this food is getting cranked out at the same time,” explained Kamal. The largest party Pinstripes ever hosted had 15000 guests and while the kitchen is massive, “...we have the tiniest freezer,” said Kamal. The reason bein, they don’t need one. “We don’t have a lot of frozen goods. A lot of the goods and ingredients that are used are locally-sourced, fresh product that we use within one or two days of getting it in,” said Kamal. And those fresh ingredients, are what go into the delicious scratch made biscuits, buttermilk waffles, and omelets at the Sunday brunch omelet station you’ll find every week at Pinstripes.

Fresh ingredients only at the Sunday brunch omelet station (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Whether it’s a big business lunch, a fun day out with the family, or something a little more intimate. At Pinstripes there is plenty of room for you to find your favorite space.

Watch the video above to get a VIP tour of Pinstripes with General Manager, Nate Kamal and Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp.

Checkout these deals happening now at Pinstripes...

Brunch with Santa! Every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th from 10am to 2 pm. Come as a family to take your picture with Santa. Enjoy a la carte Saturday brunch. Sunday brunch is served buffet style. Mimosas and Aperol Spritz, all weekend long. Kids under 6 eat free. Children aged 6-2 are only $12 and adults are $35 for the Santa Brunch. After December 18 the regular brunch is back and only $30 for adults.

The Winter Ticket! Unlimited Bowling and Bocce. Pinstripes combines the casual elegance of a local bistro serving Italian and American cuisine with the entertainment and excitement of bowling and bocce. Pinstripes is selling unlimited bowling and bocce for $50 per person with the Winter Ticket. You can come and play any day, any time from January to March, 2023. 3.

Party and Private Events Pinstripes hosts tailored combinations of dining, classic bowling, and bocce. All with amazing food and gracious service.

Give the gift of fun this holiday season with a Pinstripes gift card, and get a free gift for yourself. During the months of November and December receive a $10 bonus certificate when you purchase $50 in Pinstripes gift cards or receive a $25 bonus certificate when you purchase $100 in Pinstripes gift cards.

New Years Eve at Pinstripes! NYE: At all Pinstripes locations will be sending the year off in style with great New Year’s Eve parties and ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet.

You can play any day anytime at Pinstripes. Just visit pinstripes.com forward slash Houston or call 346-297-1770.