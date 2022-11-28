Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for the 25 days of Christmas with ‘The 25 Songs of Christmas.’

‘The 25 Songs of Christmas’ is a popular web series produced in the Houston area, now in its 13th season. The newest season premieres December 1. This year’s season is called Seasons of Love.

The series started as an annual Facebook post and became an award-winning web series. It won the 2020 Christian Film Festival for Best Web Series. 25 Songs of Christmas is a collective of Pop Culture, Trivia, and Pre-Recorded performances from Houston’s Best and Brightest arts community.

The show was created by Eric C. Jones and Lea M. Jones. They both join us in studio on Wednesday.