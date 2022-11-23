Meet Noah Pacht, the local rising actor in Prime Video’s ‘Anything’s Possible’

Local Actor Noah Pacht chats about working on the coming-of-age film, “Anything’s Possible,” and working with director Billy Porter.

HOUSTON – Local Actor Noah Pacht chats with Houston Life about working on the coming-of-age film, “Anything’s Possible,” and working with director Billy Porter.

The 21-year-old Houston native went to Houston’s Emery/Weiner High School where he found his love for theatre and acting.

After graduation, we went to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he is studying acting at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the nation’s most prestigious drama schools.

It was there that he filmed the movie, which happens to be his first movie role.

“Anything’s Possible” is a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that shows the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love. Pacht’s character, Chance, is in charge of bringing comic relief to this romantic flick, directed by stage and screen legend Billy Porter.

Actor Noah Pacht and film director Billy Porter (Noah Pacht)

Pacht’s next project is his first “main-stage” play at Carnegie Mellon. In March, he will be in a two-man show called “Orion and the Goatman”.

To see Pacht’s complete interview, check out the video above.

“Anything’s Possible” is streaming now on Prime Video.

To connect with the actor, click here.