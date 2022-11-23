4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season

It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands! Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, Co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner setting and even holiday cards.

Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.

But if you’re not familiar with the different types of garlands available for your Holiday decor, they explained what each variety is all about.

The Grinch Garland - This garland has bright lime green leaves with fresh red berries.

Tis the Season - This garland has magnolia leaves and fresh-smelling eucalyptus.

Pine & Carolina Sapphire - This garland has a mix of pine with Carolina sapphire spruce springs.

Classy Christmas - This garland has magnolia, pine, and eucalyptus leaves.

After you get a natural garland, you can use it for more than just set it up on your staircase or at the top of your fireplace.

" You can also cut a fresh piece of pine and pull all the needles off and place the needles inside a card that will get mailed. This will be a fresh-scented confetti surprise for the recipient that we like to call Christmas Tree Sprinkles,” said Czuppon, who alongside Malpass will be hosting a special event at PepperLou Gifts on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. where you can find fresh-cut garlands by the foot.

Forget-Me-Not-Pots is a container gardening service in Cypress, Tx. and they also offer seasonal services such as pumpkin delivery and setup, and elegant tabletop arrangements focusing on live plants.

