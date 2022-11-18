Ralphie is back nearly 40 years later: Peter Billingsley chats about new sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas”

Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” is all grown up, celebrating Christmas with his own children. Sofia Ojeda chats with Peter Billingsley about his upcoming film “A Christmas Story Christmas” – the sequel to the loveable classic.

‘A Christmas Story’ is back with a brand new sequel. The actor who played Ralphie in the original movie, Peter Billingsley, sat down with KPRC 2 anchor Sofia Ojeda for Houston Life. The new film is streaming on HBO MAX.

Billingsley was in Houston for a special screening of the new film.

The original holiday movie followed 9-year-old Ralphie in his pursuit to get the greatest gift of all time-- a Red Ryder BB gun. The new sequel is titled ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’. Billingsley reprises his iconic role and reunited with some of the original cast members. The plot focuses on Ralph Parker as a grown-up, father of two. He returns to his childhood home for the holidays after the unexpected death of his dad.

