Operation Turkey looking for volunteers to help with Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – We’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for some families - a warm holiday meal isn’t a guarantee.
Operation Turkey is an organization dedicated to eradicating hunger by giving away free, prepared Thanksgiving meals throughout Houston, Katy and Pasadena on Thanksgiving Day.
Turkeys are smoked and prepared for delivery the day before Thanksgiving and delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
Timothy Stroud and John Kalvaitis with Operation Turkey talk about the event and how volunteers can get involved.
Click HERE to sign up or to learn more about this organization.