East River 9 and Riverhouse Houston open new public golf course and restaurant with a view

East River 9 and Riverhouse Houston have opened a public nine-hole, par-three golf course and driving range, a family-friendly restaurant and patio bar, plus six pickleball courts.

The casual and laid-back concepts create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for all to enjoy – regardless of your age or skill set.

Riverhouse Houston is a family-friendly restaurant and patio bar that overlooks the golf course, Buffalo Bayou, and downtown skyline.

In the evening guests can enjoy live music and incredible sunset views on Riverhouse’s large terrace, which also features a kids playscape, outdoor games and fire pits.

