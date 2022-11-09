Tamales! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries

Tamales are a holiday tradition for many in the south, and we got a hands-on lesson learning how to make them!

HOUSTON – It’s TAMALE TIME! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries, and a dish that many families have year round, but especially for the holidays! Today on Houston Life, Tanji Patton from Good Taste TV got hands-on in the kitchen, showing Derrick and Courtney how to make an easy tamale recipe to make at home— and you can too!

Tanji brought in the ULTIMATE display with a variety of tamales and wine to go with.

1. Hugo’s: Puerco Chicken Mole Poblano and Hongos – Mushroom with Pipian

2. Sylvia’s: Chicken and Pork

3. Irma’s: Pork Roast Tamales

4. Ninfa’s: Carnitas Con Chile Verde (MEAT OPTION)-- traditional slow roasted carnitas with a tomatillo sauce, Rajas Con Queso (VEGETARIAN OPTION) -- thin strips of nopales, poblano peppers, onions with quest panela, Mermelada De Piña Y Coco (SWEET OPTION) -- pineapple stewed down with piloncillo, warm spices and kahlua.

Goodness, is your mouth watering yet? If so, don’t worry because Sylvia is offering tamale classes on Nov 19th, Dec 3rd, and Dec 17th. You can make Tanji’s tamales in only 5 steps, with a prep time of 30 minutes before you cook! To see Tanji’s complete tamales recipe and instructions, click here for all the goodness!

Watch the video above for the in-depth steps on how YOU can make tamales at home in your kitchen!

Tanji’s tamales display was set up in beautiful tablescapes by Kuhl Linscomb. Connect with him here. You can also catch “Goodtaste with Tanji” Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30am on KPRC 2, so set your DVR’s!