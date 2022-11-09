Conroe teen Daire McLeod stars in new season of Apple TV+’s ‘Ghostwriter’

She's a Hollywood teen star who is using her newfound fame to give back! Actress Daire McLeod chats with Houston Life about her main role in the new season of "Ghostwriter," streaming now on Apple TV+, and launching her music career with a new single.

HOUSTON – The Emmy Award-winning kids and family series, “Ghostwriter,” has gained millions of young fans around the world with its modern take on epic literary adventures!

And the breakout star of its third season is a 15-year-old Conroe actress Daire McLeod, who joined Houston Life to chat about her lead role on this Apple TV + show and the bright future ahead of her.

McLeod plays Charlie in this updated reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop about a group of friends working to solve an exciting mystery after a ghost starts releasing fictional characters into the real world.

Being on the show has inspired the Texas performer to give back to others, especially when it comes to literacy.

“As a book lover, I’ve started a non-profit called ‘Daire 2Read,’ which will put a book in the hands of every child who wants one. My first step was partnering with a charity called ‘Love Heals Youth’ for my personal ghostwriter screening. They provide resources and supplies for foster kids transitioning between homes. I asked everyone to bring a book, and ‘Daire to Read’ collected over 100 books to donate to this fantastic cause,” said the teen who began acting and singing in local musical theater productions and has appeared in other popular kid’s shows such as Nickelodeon’s ‘Danger Force’, Disney Channel’s ‘Coop and Cami: Ask The World.’

McLeod is not only an actress, she’s also a singer-songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist, who plays piano, guitar, and ukulele.

Her first single, called “Hey Honey,” is now available on iTunes.

“Ghostwriter,” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

To connect with McLeod’s, you can follow her on Instagram.