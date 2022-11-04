Cookbook author Marcia Smart shares 3 stress-free recipes for holiday entertaining

HOUSTON – November is here, which means the holidays are around the corner.

To help you prep the menu and to be the hostess with the hostess, culinary instructor Marcia Smart stopped by Houston Life with three effortless recipes perfect for the season!

These recipes are part of her new cookbook, Dinner Is Done, where you’ll find 94 of Marcia’s favorite recipes, tested and written for the busy home cook who needs simple dinner ideas that don’t require too many ingredients or too much time to prep and cook.

'Dinner is Done' by Marcia Smart (Dinner is Done)

Smart shared with us a trendy cocktail, the Sbagliato; It’s a Negroni with sparkling wine instead of gin that’s become an internet favorite.

“If you like a slightly less bitter cocktail, add a little extra prosecco. Plus, for an elegant touch, serve these in champagne flutes or coupes,” she recommended.

She also showed us how to make Cocktail Nuts with Rosemary and Sage, a great snack to pair with pre-Thanksgiving champagne or drinks.

Cocktail Nuts with Rosemary and Sage from Marcia Smart (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And as a holiday treat, a Smart family favorite, Melting Moments, shortbread cookies that you can make ahead.

Melting Moments by Marcia Smart (Dinner is Done)

“I crave them every Christmas and keep a batch in the freezer to slice and bake as needed.”

To see how to make these recipes, check out the video above.

Get your copy of Dinner Is Done for complete steps and instructions, available on Smart in the Kitchen School and on Amazon.