Check out the Grand Opening celebrations at Academy Sports + Outdoors new store in Meyerland

The newest Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Meyerland is celebrating its Grand Opening all weekend long, with the best in sports equipment, outdoor gear, apparel, and fun activities for the whole family! Looking for some Astros gear to wear while you cheer the team on in the World Series? They’ve got plenty to choose from, and should the team win, the store will be open with the winning gear as quick as they can set it all up. The new store is located at store is located at 8715 West Loop South, with more info at www.academy.com.

The new store is located at store is located at 8715 West Loop South in the Meyerland area, and here are a few fun things lines up for this weekend:

(FRIDAY – SUNDAY)

The first 150 customers in line (18 and over) when the store opens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday get a FREE mystery gift card — with over $15,000 in total weekend prizes!

Enjoy Grand Opening deals, family-friendly games and prizes, and more — including an in-store treasure hunt with a FREE gift.

See the Pure Fishing bass tank

FRIDAY ONLY

Meet Galveston’s own Captain Michael “Sharky” Marquez, saltwater fishing guide

SATURDAY ONLY

Meet Houston Texans Legends

Enjoy yummy burgers from Bun B’s Trill Burgers

Meet Softball Icon and Olympic Gold Medalist Jennie Finch

Brisket U cooking demonstrations with FREE samples

FREE face painting and balloon animals

SUNDAY ONLY

For more info on the new store, log on to www.academy.com.