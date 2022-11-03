Splashway! Where the Fun Lasts all Year Long

Splashway is a fun place to take the kids for a daytrip or weekend away. Houston Life's Melanie Camp spent the day checking out all the fun things to do. Splashway has exclusive deals for Houston Life viewers. Head to splashway.com/houstonlife.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SHERIDAN – Surprise the kids with an overnight trip to an amusement park where they can camp, fish, and celebrate the holidays!

When you see those waterslides rising like a tangle of candy, you know you have arrived at Splashway. When summer melts away. The waterpark makes way for a whole lot of seasonal fun.

Owners Carl and Laura Blahuta run the fun here at Splashaway Water Park & Campground.

“We like to say our vocation is a vacation,” Carl said on Houston Life.

Parents of three boys who are three, five, and eight the Blahutas know what parents, and kids, want. “A lot of what we do here is is what we like for our family,” said Carl.

All of the fun at Splashaway has been curated to make your family vacation staycation or daycation. The best ever. From putt-putt to the petting zoo, fishing and laser tag, “...there’s endless opportunities for the kids to go do,” said Laura.

While the kids are off having fun, the grown ups get to kick back and enjoy live music, a glass (or three) of wine, and the great food at Splashway’s restaurant, The Hideaway.

Every weekend, Splashway has something fun. A Wine Walk, Artisan Markets. The Great American Car Show & Chili Cook-Off is happening on Veteran’s Day weekend.

“My girlfriends and I also like the artisan market at the wine walk because you can get an early start to Christmas shopping. We have local artisans coming from around the area with all homemade goods from candles to earrings to so anything you can imagine,” said Laura.

Right after Thanksgiving, Splashway kicks off their True Meaning of Christmas celebration. Their petting zoo donkey plays a starring role, “we really go through the whole story of Mary and Joseph and their journey to Christ’s birth. And we celebrate that in true tradition here at Splashaway.” said Carl.

New Years Eve will be a celebration with fireworks and a live band. “There is literally something to do for everyone,” said Carl.

