Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival

This Sunday, get a taste of halal food at the first annual halal food fest in Houston.

Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.

From Middle Eastern food to Texas BBQ, you’ll experience many cultural flavors. To see who’s serving at the festival, follow Houston Halal Fest on social media.

In addition to the delicious food, the festival will have a market bazaar showcasing merchandise from local talents such as art, décor, clothing, and jewelry. For more information about the festival, visit their website.

Houston Halal Food Fest

Sunday, November 6

Sugar Land Constellation Field

12 – 7 pm

Free admission

See the full interview in the clip above.