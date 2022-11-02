74º

Clear Creek High School Choir performing ‘Go, Go Astros’ on Houston Life

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

If you've been a longtime Astros fan, you've probably heard this song playing inside the Astrodome or on the radio back in the day. We’re talking about ‘Go, Go Astros’ by Mack Hayes. Just like those retro Astros sweaters and jackets - this song is also making a comeback, thanks to a local high school choir. The Clear Creek Chamber Singers recently posted their version of the song online and it went viral. They even got a special shout-out from the man behind the tune.

Watch the clip above to see their performance on ‘Houston Life.’

Click HERE to follow the choir online.

About the Author:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

