Clear Creek High School Choir performing ‘Go, Go Astros’ on Houston Life

HOUSTON – If you’ve been a longtime Astros fan, you’ve probably heard this song playing inside the Astrodome or on the radio back in the day.

We’re talking about ‘Go, Go Astros’ by Mack Hayes.

Just like those retro Astros sweaters and jackets - this song is also making a comeback, thanks to a local high school choir.

The Clear Creek Chamber Singers recently posted their version of the song online and it went viral.

They even got a special shout-out from the man behind the tune.

Watch the clip above to see their performance on ‘Houston Life.’

