Sugar Land teen Holden Hagelberger is the star of ‘Trevor: The Musical’ on Disney+

Houston Life chats with Sugar Land native Holden Hagelberger, the 14-year-old actor who stars in the title role of ‘Trevor: The Musical,’ a funny and emotional off-Broadway theater production about the power of acceptance, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with Sugar Land native Holden Hagelberger, the 14-year-old actor who stars in the title role of ‘Trevor: The Musical,’ a funny and emotional off-Broadway theater production about the power of acceptance, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Hagelberger, who started acting at the age of 8 at a Sugar Land community theatre, was chosen for the role after a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions and this is his off-Broadway debut.

After the musical ended its run in New York City, it was filmed and is now available worldwide via Disney+. It follows the story of Trevor Nelson as he struggles to navigate his own identity and determines how he fits in a challenging world.

Check out Hagelberger’s interview in the video above to see how he drew inspiration from his own life to portray Trevor.

To connect with Hagelberger, check out his website.