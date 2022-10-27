75º

Casa Ramirez in the Heights inviting guests to see their traditional ofrenda display for Dia de los Muertos

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, sugar skulls, family, photos, Casa Ramirez, ofrenda
Casa Ramirez in the Heights is inviting guests to see their traditional ofrenda display for Dia de los Muertos, which translates to Day of the Dead. Casa Ramirez is a Latin folk art Houston institution, and it takes pride in sharing the Mexican culture and traditions. Owner Chrissie Ramirez wants people to come and see their 6 beautiful community ofrenda tributes that have been installed to honor the dead. Watch as Lauren Kelly checks out the displays at this Latin folk art Houston institution.

Casa Ramirez is a Latin folk art Houston institution, and it takes pride in sharing the Mexican culture and traditions.

Owner Chrissie Ramirez wants people to come and see their 6 beautiful community ofrenda tributes that have been installed to honor the dead.

This is a great way to teach many Houstonians and visitors the traditions of the holiday.

Earth, Wind, Fire and Water are the 4 symbols and elements that are represented on the ofrendas.

