Casa Ramirez in the Heights inviting guests to see their traditional ofrenda display for Dia de los Muertos

HOUSTON – Casa Ramirez in the Heights is inviting guests to see their traditional ofrenda display for Dia de los Muertos, which translates to Day of the Dead.

Casa Ramirez is a Latin folk art Houston institution, and it takes pride in sharing the Mexican culture and traditions.

Owner Chrissie Ramirez wants people to come and see their 6 beautiful community ofrenda tributes that have been installed to honor the dead.

This is a great way to teach many Houstonians and visitors the traditions of the holiday.

Earth, Wind, Fire and Water are the 4 symbols and elements that are represented on the ofrendas.

Watch as Lauren Kelly checks out the displays at this Latin folk art Houston institution.