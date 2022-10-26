Local non-profit empowering South Asian survivors of abuse

October is domestic abuse awareness month. Learn about Daya, a local non-profit organization, helping South Asian survivors of abuse with culturally specific services. If you or some you know need help, call their confidential helpline 713-981-7645.

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and we are spotlighting a local non-profit working to end the cycle of abuse and supporting survivors of domestic violence within South Asian communities.

Daya was formed after a tragic murder-suicide event in 1996. A group of women volunteers came together and formed the organization to empower South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence. It is a culturally competent organization addressing needs by bridging the cultural divide.

Some challenges survivors experience are:

Language barriers prevent survivors from communicating with law officials and social service providers. They might also be limited in their vocabulary to explain the situation

Lacking trust in the system and groups outside of the family limits the survivor from seeking advice from law officials

Living with extended family (in-laws) who contribute to emotional and physical abuse

The abuser isolates the survivor from family living overseas

Abuser threatens the survivor with immigration issues such as deportation and limiting contact with children born in the United States

The abuser justifies abusive behavior through religious scriptures

The abuser takes control of finance and limits the survivor’s financial knowledge

Domestic violence is not just a private matter or a woman’s issue, it is a public health issue that can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, culture, education, religion, gender, socioeconomic status, and sexual orientation. Some ways you can help someone being abused:

Listen and empathize

Maintain their confidentiality

Do not judge or advise

Never give the impression that you don’t believe their story

Suggest they contact professionals like Daya

Daya also hosts events in educating the community in hopes of ending this cycle of abuse. Their next event is tomorrow, collaborating with other organizations and faith leaders about how faith can be used negatively as a manipulative technique and positively in the healing process.

You can reserve your spot on the event website.

If you or know someone who needs help, call the confidential helpline at 713-981-7645. Or visit the website for more information. See the full interview in the video above.