Local chocolate shop Cacao & Cardamom sweetening up Diwali with special collection

HOUSTON – Diwali is the Indian festival of lights, a holiday that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. The festival is observed for several days from October 22nd through October 26th, but the actual holiday is today, October 24th.

Cacao & Cardamom is a local gourmet chocolate shop owned and operated by Annie Rupani, who launched the company in 2012 and opened the store on Westheimer in 2014.

She combines different flavors of chocolate and spices that make the chocolates at Cacao & Cardamom unique. She often creates special holiday collections, like her special collection for Diwali.

Diwali is here, so celebrate with some of Annie’s mithai-inspired bon-bons which are sure to light up your Diwali celebration.

Watch as Lauren Kelly checks out the festive chocolates, and how you can find them as well.