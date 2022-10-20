Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”

Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair.

If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair.

The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to chat about this new project called ‘Baseball, ya’ll.’

Morales said she created this line for fun sports apparel for all fans of all teams, carefully choosing soft and flattering fabrics. The line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball caps,

She also talked postseason as the Astros are about to play game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

You can also catch her on the Astros and Rockets pre and postgame shows.

