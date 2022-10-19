Houston Grand Opera kicks off new season

The Houston Grand Opera is getting ready to celebrate their opening night and new season! Matthew White and Angel Blue chat about their new season and what opera fans can expect for this year’s production of La Traviata.The show runs from October 21st through November 6th at the Brown Theater. For tickets, call 713-228-6737.

