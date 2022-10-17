Catching up with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Rosé

From RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag entertainer Rosé chats about his upcoming show “Night of the Living Drag” coming to Sugar Land and his connection to H-town.

Calling all QUEENS!!!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag is coming to Houston at the Smart Financial Centre THIS THURSDAY, October 20th.

They’re ready to bring you a sinful performance and a cast of queens who have been summoned from the depths of The Boogieman’s fiery hell!

Today on Houston Life joining us in the studio is Ross McCorkell, better known as Rosé!

Rosé appeared on Season 13 of VH1′s RuPaul’s Drag Race and has a huge connection to the Houston area---we always say there’s a Houston connection somehow, someway!

Rosé grew up in Sugar Land from age nine to eighteen and went to Dulles High School—GO BIG RED!!

“Night of the Living Drag” will be performed by contestants fresh off of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.

The performance is extravagantly produced and there will be a live stage production that draws inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy! This annual Halloween spectacular will feature spine-chilling performances, haunted scenery, and macabre costumes; all meant to SHOCK AND AMAZE YOU!

“Living Drag” will take place in eight cities across the U.S. and is kicking off the start of the performances here in the H, first! This THURSDAY at 8 pm! Prepare for chills and thrills in this year’s production of “Night of the Living Drag,” says Yvie Oddly, starring as “The Boogieman” in the show.

Tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of The Living Drag are available here with prices ranging from $50-$99. If you desire to have the ULTIMATE experience, VIP passes include a pre-show meet-and-greet for $249 with an early arrival time of 6 pm! You better hurry though because those passes are limited!!

For more information about the upcoming Halloween drag thriller, watch the video above to hear from cast member and queen Rosé, who’s spilling all the tea about Thursday’s show and his journey on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

