League City Diamond Anniversary!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Houston Life team is hitting the road and taking a day trip to League City! We’re helping the community celebrate their Diamond Anniversary and we have tons in store for you! On today’s show, we’ll be uncovering some top-secret must-see destinations for you and the family, and we’re closing out the week with another CELEBRITY GUEST!!

Our Melanie Camp is interviewing DANIELLE BUSBY! They’ll be chatting about family and the Busby life in League City, while doing some shopping at Danielle’s boutique, Graeson Bee! It’s also no secret we love to have a good time, so it’s only right we go check out a resort, and… WE’RE LEARNING HOW TO SAIL!! Today’s show is action-packed, and we can’t wait for what’s to come at 1pm.

Be ready to get your diamonds and pearls out because tomorrow night is League City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Ball at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center! And guess what? Derrick and Courtney are the celebrity emcees! This event is for all members in the community wanting to come out and have a good time while celebrating 60 YEARS! Throughout the evening, they plan to recognize locally owned businesses and residents living in League City ranging from 10 to 60 years!

There will be great music in the ballroom, a three-course dinner, and a cocktail hour with a raffle for a chance to win a $5,000 diamond! Proceeds will benefit the League City Public Arts Initiative and League City Proud. More details to come about the fun events ahead, and all the glitz and glamour live from League City TODAY with our crew at 1pm on KPRC 2!

