How to Cheer Like a Real Astros Fan

HOUSTON – Gregory Dolphin always wears the same striped socks to every Astros home game. Lucky for the rest of the family, he is not so superstitious that he won’t give them a wash between games.

Gregory and his wife Tonya, along with their cousins, Kay & Eric White, have been to every home game in the lead up to the playoffs. Huge Astros fans, the Dolphins and Whites shared some pregame cheer with Houston Life. But perhaps the biggest hype-woman of all is PJ, who works security at Minute Maid Park and may just be the best ever unofficial ‘Stros Hype-Woman.

