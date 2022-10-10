A look inside the Haunted Mayfield Manor in Galveston. Courtney, Derrick – who’s that behind you?

Lauren Kelly goes inside a haunted house in Galveston. Does she make it out? And who's that behind Courtney and Derrick?

Houston – It’s the Halloween season, and we’re sending Lauren Kelly to all the creepy haunts. For this week, she went down to the Mayfield Manor and met up with some creepy, scary characters in Galveston. And – we had someone from the manor pay a special visit to Courtney and Derrick. Who could it be? See the surprise visit and a look inside the manor in the clip above.

Lauren Kelly gets spooked at Haunted Mayfield Manor (no copyright)

Haunted Mayfield Manor segment (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Haunted Mayfield Manor is in Galveston, TX. And this year, they are offering something new – a haunted bus tour to see all the haunting grounds in Galveston.

