Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries.

Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect it to take somewhere between four to six weeks to get a generator installed as permitting often slows the process but he confirms that for Pam, they got her Generac home standby generator installed within nine days of Pam’s first call to the company.

The reason Generator Industries is able to get a generator to you home so quickly is they have a warehouse full of stock ready to go, says Dennis.

As families in Florida reel in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian with flooded homes and uprooted trees, there are more than 2.7 million homes and businesses across the state without power. This kind of disaster is something people in Texas are all too familiar with, and many of us know first-hand what it is like to be without power for days on end.

On this his map from poweroutage.us the deep red means that county is nearly 100 percent in the dark (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Thankfully, we don’t have a hurricane off our coast but Hurricane Ian is a warning us to always be prepared. Houston Life sent correspondent, Melanie Camp to Sugarland to capture the final moments of the installation of Pam’s Generac home standby generator.

