Back to School with a Teacher of the Year

In August, Houston Life’s Melanie Camp paid a surprise visit Ponderosa Elementary school to announce that kindergarten teacher, Shanekia Hall was the Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year for 2022. Today, she is heading back to see what it is like to take a class with a Teacher of the Year.

Houston – In August, Houston Life’s Melanie Camp paid a surprise visit Ponderosa Elementary school to announce that kindergarten teacher, Shanekia Hall was the Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year for 2022.

A month after Shanekia received her Teacher of the Year award, Houston Life sent Mel back to school to see how things were going for Shanekia and experience what it is like to take a class with a Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Mel go back to school.

You can watch Shanekia Hall’s moving award-winning moment in the video below right here...

Shanekia Hall, a Kindergarten teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School is the 2022 Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year!

Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s largest alternative certification program helping people like Shanekia realize their dream of becoming a teacher.

Landing her dream job was not so simple for Shanekia.

While she had always wanted to teach, she already had a full time job and a full time family. Finding time to study was difficult. Through Teachers of Tomorrow, Shanekia could take classes on her terms crafting the curriculum around home and work life.

If you feel inspired to teach and make a difference, Teachers of Tomorrow can help prepare you for the classroom and give you the support you need throughout your career.

Find out more online at TeachersofTomorrow.org