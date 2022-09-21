Popular University of Houston student-run coffeeshop Cougar Grounds moves into bigger space

University of Houston has a popular ‘Cougar Grounds’ coffeeshop that just moved into a bigger and better space. The student-run shop has a hip vibe that perfectly fits the quality and originality of its menu and service. Even more beneficial is what the students are learning while working here – everything from small-business operations, marketing and sales, payroll, supply management and new product development. Watch as Lauren Kelly visits Cougar Grounds’ new, and larger home.

HOUSTON – University of Houston has a popular ‘Cougar Grounds’ coffeeshop that just moved into a bigger and better space.

The student-run shop has a hip vibe that perfectly fits the quality and originality of its menu and service. Plus the coffee is DELISH!

The new coffeehouse is located at the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, and features gourmet coffees, deluxe teas and smoothies all served to customers by “Cougar-istas.”

Even more beneficial is what the students are learning while working here – everything from small-business operations, marketing and sales, payroll, supply management and new product development.

Watch as Lauren Kelly visits Cougar Grounds’ new home with “Cougar-istas” Betsy and Emma, along with Dennis Reynolds, the Dean of Hilton College.