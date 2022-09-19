Country artist Carson Jeffrey ready to take the stage at The Fort Bend County Fair

Before his headlining show at this year’s Fort Bend Country Fair and Rodeo, we’re catching up with rising Texas country artist Carson Jeffrey. The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo kicks off this Friday, September 23 and runs through October 2.

Jeffrey was born and raised by a rodeo family in Cat Spring, Texas, and quickly became known in the Lone Star music scene for his 2019 song “Ranch Girl Dream,” which earned over 2.5 million streams immediately after its debut.

Jeffrey will be making his debut at the Fort Bend County Fair this year and his performance is scheduled for September 28, 2022.

Besides Jeffrey, other headliners include Kevin Fowler, Shenandoah, Bellamy Brothers, and Sammy Kershaw.

