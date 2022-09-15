Tailgating recipes from ’The Bradshaw Bunch’ star Noah Hester

He knows a thing or two about tailgating thanks to his famous father-in-law, legendary hall of famer Terry Bradshaw. Chef Noah Hester from E!’s hit show “The Bradshaw Bunch” shares easy recipes perfect for football season.

Chef Noah Hester, the award-winning Texas chef-turned-reality tv star thanks to his starring role in E! Entertainment’s hit show “The Bradshaw Bunch,” stopped by Houston Life with easy recipes perfect for football season.

Terry Bradshaw serves Thick N Juicy burgers with Noah Hester (John Hafner Photography John Hafner Outdoors, LLC )

The first one is a delicious way to elevate any frozen burger patty: a cheeseburger burrito.

The second one is a cocktail creatively named after the Hall-of-Famer’s legendary nickname, and perfect to make ahead of time and batch.

Hester, who has been a professional chef for more than 20 years, is married to Bradshaw’s daughter, Lacey Hester, and is the current Brand Manager of Bradshaw Bourbon.

Cheeseburger Burrito

Recipe courtesy of Noah Hester

Ingredients:

■ 1 8oz (per person) burger patty

■ 1 slice of your favorite cheese

■ 1 12-inch flour tortilla

■ ½ cup shredded iceberg lettuce

■ 2 slices of tomato

■ 6 dill pickle chips

■ Special sauce

■ ¼ cup diced onion

■ 2 tbsp. Mayonnaise

■ 1 tbsp. Ketchup

■ 1 tsp. Mustard

■ 1 tsp. pickle relish

■ ½ tsp. Worcestershire

■ ½ tsp. Tabasco

■ Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Preheat a grill, pan, or griddle to medium-high heat.

2. Take the patty directly out of the freezer and season with salt and pepper.

3. Place frozen, on the preferred cooking surface.

4. While the burger is cooking in a small bowl mix together all wet ingredients for “special sauce.”

5. Cook burgers for 4 to 5 minutes per side

6. 1 minute before removing from heat, place your cheese slice on the patty to melt.

7. Remove from heat and let rest for one minute.

8. While the patty is resting, heat the flour tortilla briefly on each side.

9. Cut hamburger in half through the middle so you have 2 half-moon-shaped patties.

10. Place flour tortilla on cutting board, lay down lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion, followed by the two patties touching end to end.

11. Drizzle with special sauce, roll it up like a burrito and enjoy!

Bradshaw Bourbon Blonde Bomber

Ingredients:

■ 2 oz. of Bradshaw Bourbon

■ .75 oz. of lemon juice

■ .75 oz. of simple syrup

■ Garnish with a cherry or lemon wedge

Method:

1. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice

2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice

3. Add your preferred garnish and enjoy!

