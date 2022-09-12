Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local dog that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year.

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine.

Koda is a very photogenic dog with a large social media following thanks to his massive ears that look like they were borrowed from a larger dog.

His mom, Sneha Desai, revealed to Houston Life how Koda saved her from a disability and cured her of her extreme dog phobia.

Plus, she explained how Koda will be helping local shelters if he wins the coveted prize.

“The winner receives a custom photo shoot, a feature in the print magazine as well as online. Plus free food for a year, which we plan to donate to a shelter, and a $1000 donation to a rescue organization of our choice,” said Desai, who would give the prize to K9 Angels Rescue, Camo Dog Rescue, and Jacinto City Pound.

Voting has begun and will continue until September 28. You can vote as many times as possible. The winner will be announced on October 12, 2022.

To cast your vote, click here.

To see Koda on Houston Life, watch the video above.