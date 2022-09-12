‘Days Of Our Lives’ fan favorite Deidre Hall chats the daytime drama’s move to Peacock

Deidre Hall is one of those iconic actresses that only needs a one name introduction: Marlena. Her impressive run on ‘Days of our Lives’ spans over 45 years, and Deidre is breaking down what fans can expect next as the show heads exclusively to Peacock. 5 Episodes a week will be available at 6 a.m. every weekday, making it easy to watch and stream on your own schedule.

