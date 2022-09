Lucky Cruz is no stranger to Houston Life. He was here in April after playing in a national golf competition at Augusta. Now he’s back after competing in the inaugural Curry Cup - the Underrated Golf Tour hosted by Steph Curry. The tournament allows young golfers to showcase their skills on a huge platform. Lucky even got to play on the green with Curry.

Lucky has a non-profit designed to help junior golfers just like him. If you want more information CLICK HERE.