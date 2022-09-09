Local handbag designer Kisa Williams makes one-of-a-kind clutches

How a Houston-based handbag designer is using her stylish clutches to bring awareness to sickle cell anemia.

HOUSTO – A Houston-based handbag designer uses her stylish clutches to bring awareness to sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder affecting an estimated 100,000 people in our country, primarily African Americans.

Her name is Kisa Williams, owner of Kisa Kisa Handbags; she was born with this chronic disease that causes severe pain in her joints.

Williams, who has had a knee and both of her hips replaced, explained the meaning behind the shape of her signature purse:

“When it’s open, it resembles a normal red blood cell, but when it’s closed it looks like a half moon or sickle shape,” said the designer, whose handbags have been featured in Elle magazine and Paris Fashion Week.

Williams also donates a portion of her sales to a sickle cell foundation providing services across Texas, The Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation.

Check out the video above to learn more about her story and see some of her designs.

To connect with her, click here.

And in case you were wondering, the models in the video are wearing clothing provided ModChic.

To connect with ModChic, click here.