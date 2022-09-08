Houston student is competing in NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’

HOUSTON – A local student attending UT Austin is bringing her academic talents and love of trivia to the new season of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl.’

Hailey Kaplan, a graduate of Cypress Ridge High School, is competing for a chance to win scholarship money on the popular academic trivia show hosted by legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning.

CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle, Jisoo, Hailey -- (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC) (2022 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Kaplan, who is studying Biology, explained how she landed a spot in the competition.

Catch Kaplan’s complete interview in the video above.

Watch NBC’s Capital One College Bowl on KPRC 2, Fridays at 8 p.m, and streaming the next day on Peacock.