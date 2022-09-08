Houston student is competing in NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’

HOUSTON – A local student attending UT Austin is bringing her academic talents and love of trivia to the new season of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl.’
Hailey Kaplan, a graduate of Cypress Ridge High School, is competing for a chance to win scholarship money on the popular academic trivia show hosted by legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning.
Kaplan, who is studying Biology, explained how she landed a spot in the competition.
Catch Kaplan’s complete interview in the video above.
Watch NBC’s Capital One College Bowl on KPRC 2, Fridays at 8 p.m, and streaming the next day on Peacock.