Houston pitmaster William Tischina just won big at an international competition

The local pitmaster and his team placed third in Latin America's biggest cook-off. Back from Mexico, William Tischina - known as 'Smokin Willy T' - is sharing his secrets to his prize-winning, juicy brisket!

HOUSTON – A Houston pitmaster just returned from Latin America’s biggest cook-off where his team placed third over 115 competitors.

He was the only Houstonian participating and was invited to compete as part of the Rivs Smoke & Grill Team from Mexico.

His name is William Tischina, better known in the local food scene as ‘Smokin Willy T,’ who showed us how to make the prize-winning brisket croissant his team showcased at the 2022 Grill Master event in Monterrey, Mexico.

Tischina has been BBQing for 25 years, a passion that started as a hobby and has become a career.

He currently works at Loro in The Heights, an Asian smokehouse and bar from James Beard Award winners, Chef Tyson Cole of Uchi and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue.

Check out Tischina’s tips and his complete interview in the video above.