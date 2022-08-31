84º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Houston dermatologist Isha Lopez is the star of TLC’S ‘Bad Hair Day’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Entertainment, Health, Houston, Houston Life, TV
Houston Life chats with Dr. Isha Lopez, the local physician featured on TLC’s new show 'Bad Hair Day' about some of the toughest and most personal cases she tackled on the hit medical series. ‘Bad Hair Day’ airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on TLC.

HOUSTON – There is a brand-new series on TLC called ‘Bad Hair Day’ featuring 3 doctors helping to restore confidence in their patients by helping them with some extreme hair-related issues.

And a local dermatologist with a private practice in Southeast Houston is one of the show’s stars.

Her name is Dr. Isha Lopez, and she chatted with Houston Life about some of the most challenging and most personal cases she tackled on the hit medical series.

To see Dr. Lopez’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Bad Hair Day’ airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on TLC.

To connect with Dr. Lopez, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email