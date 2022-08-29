77º

Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces.

Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom.

The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry for her high-cut metallic shorts and form-fitting designs.

Perry is a former Texas Southern University student whose creations have been featured in “New York Magazine”, “In Style, “ “Nylon,” and “Forbes” Magazine.

The designer stopped by Houston Life with a look at her famous pieces and a preview of what she will be showcasing at several New York Fashion Week events this season.

