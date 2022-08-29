Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks

Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces from her womenswear brand, CHAR workroom.

HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces.

Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom.

The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry for her high-cut metallic shorts and form-fitting designs.

Perry is a former Texas Southern University student whose creations have been featured in “New York Magazine”, “In Style, “ “Nylon,” and “Forbes” Magazine.

The designer stopped by Houston Life with a look at her famous pieces and a preview of what she will be showcasing at several New York Fashion Week events this season.

To see Perry’s complete interview and designs, watch the video above.

To connect with Perry, click here.