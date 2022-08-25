A Look Behind the Scenes at The HGO Costume and Wig Shop

When Hurricane Harvey flooded the Wortham Theatre Center, the Houston Grand Opera saw some things change forever. With stages damaged, at the time, the HGO scrambled to find new locations for upcoming performances. Sunk under 14 feet of water, the HGO costume and wig shop lost over four million dollars worth of costumes and wigs and Head of Wigs and Makeup, Dotti Staker, lost a lifetime of work. Because of Harvey, the shop moved out of the Wortham Theatre Center permanently. Eventually, finding a new home on Leeland Street in EADO. Melanie camp visited the Costume and Wig shop for a look behind the scenes at the HGO.

HOUSTON – When Hurricane Harvey flooded the Wortham Theatre Center, the Houston Grand Opera saw some things change forever. With stages damaged, at the time, the HGO scrambled to find new locations for upcoming performances.

Sunk under 14 feet of water, the HGO costume and wig shop lost over four million dollars worth of costumes and wigs and Head of Wigs and Makeup, Dotti Staker, lost a lifetime of work. Because of Harvey, the shop moved out of the Wortham Theatre Center permanently. Eventually, finding a new home on Leeland Street in EADO.

Melanie camp visited the Costume and Wig shop for a look behind the scenes at the HGO.

Watch the video above.