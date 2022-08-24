Houston Police Department hosting first hiring expo this weekend

Looking to join the Houston Police Department? HPD is having their biggest recruiting event this Saturday.

Houston – Are you looking for a new job or thinking about switching careers? Now you can serve your community and get into a great career.

The Houston Police Department is holding their first hiring expo Saturday, August 27th at Discovery Green. Every division in the department will be represented. The expo will run from 10a.m. to 2p.m. Every division in the department will be represented including: Recruiting, SWAT, Bomb Squad, Dive Team and Mounted Patrol.

At the expo you will be able to meet with HPD recruiters. They will have folks on hand to schedule interviews and help you submit your application.

For more information you can go to www.hpdcareer.com to apply or call 713-308-1300