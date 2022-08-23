Kid entrepreneurs taking over local malls

HOUSTON – Some kids have some of the best ideas and come up with great inventions. But most of the time, they need to wait until adulthood for their chance to get their inventions on store shelves.

“Target Evolution” has set up shops in local malls that cater to young entrepreneurs from the age of 12 to 19. The shop gives 90% of the profit of sales to the youth creators.

Recently, the organization opened its newest Trail Blaze Shop at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land. They’ve also has shops in Houston’s Galleria Mall and Market by Macy’s in Flower Mound, in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Some of these teen entrepreneurs joined the Houston Life team on set to discuss their products.

Find out more at www.targetevolution.org.