Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

Houston Life chats with a Houston-area policeman-turned-TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. He’s known as Corporal Chuck on his account, TexasCop2.0. Find out how he’s using his social media fame for more than just laughs.

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life.

On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.

But he also makes videos to bring awareness to autism, domestic violence, and the stress of being a police officer.

Find out how he’s using his social media fame for more than just laughs.

Corporal Chuck is currently touring with other cops from different states in the Law No Order comedy tour.

Check out his complete interview in the video above.

To connect with Chuck, click here.