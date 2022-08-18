‘Mean Girls’ the musical currently playing at the Hobby Center, featuring two local actresses

The 2004 cult classic film ‘Mean Girls’ gave us some of the most quotable lines of all time. Now the movie has been turned into a Broadway musical, and it’s at the Hobby Center through this Sunday. Lauren Kelly got a chance to chat with two of the local actresses who star in the show, Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners) and Asia Marie Kreitz (Ensemble) all about this fun live performance.

HOUSTON – Well, if you’ve never heard the phrase ' so fetch,’ then you definitely can’t sit with us!

Totally kidding, but the 2004 cult classic film ‘Mean Girls’ gave us some of the most memorable, and quotable lines of all time.

Now the movie has been turned into a Broadway musical featuring the book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Add in the plastics, the burn book, and some new original tunes...and you’ve got a show that’s really...”grool.”

‘Mean Girls,’ the musical comedy based on the hit film, is here in Houston at the Hobby Center through Sunday, August 21, 2022. Find info and tickets HERE.

Ad

Lauren Kelly got a chance to chat with two of the local actresses who star in the show, Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners) and Asia Marie Kreitz (Ensemble) all about this fun live performance.