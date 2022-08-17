Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship looking for volunteers for fall season classes

Reining Strength is a non-profit organization that provides equine assisted services for children and adults who have physical and emotional needs. They provide therapeutic horsemanship programs for individuals ages two and up with physical, cognitive, social, and emotional needs. Some examples of diagnosis served are Down syndrome, PTSD, cerebral palsy, autism, survivors of abuse and trauma, depression, and many others. The impact their volunteers make is overwhelming, and they are looking for more to attend their volunteer orientation ahead of fall classes. Watch as Lauren Kelly and executive director Heather chat more about their volunteer orientation event happening tomorrow, August 17th.

HOUSTON – Reining Strength is a non-profit organization that provides equine assisted services for children and adults who have physical and emotional needs.

Reining Strength is accredited by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, and our instructor staff all credentialed through PATH.

They provide therapeutic horsemanship programs for individuals ages two and up with physical, cognitive, social, and emotional needs. Some examples of diagnosis served are Down syndrome, PTSD, cerebral palsy, autism, survivors of abuse and trauma, depression, and many others.

The impact their volunteers make is overwhelming, and they are looking for more to attend their volunteer orientation ahead of fall classes.

Founded in 2014 by Heather Hernandez-Sedillo, her husband RD, and parents Tom and Peggy Hernandez, the Reining Strength team has grown tremendously in a short time thanks to the support of their community.

Ad

Watch as Lauren Kelly and executive director Heather chat more about their volunteer orientation event happening tomorrow, August 17th.