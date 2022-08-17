EXCLUSIVE: Mo Amer and Teresa Ruiz on their new Netflix series ‘MO’

He’s about to showcase Houston to a global audience with his new funny and heartfelt Netflix series ‘Mo.’ Comedian Mo Amer stopped by our studio ahead of the big release of his show, inspired by his life in Alief. Actress Teresa Ruiz, who plays his girlfriend on the show, also joined him to chat about filming the show in our city. “MO” premieres Wednesday, August 24th on Netflix.

HOUSTON – He’s about to showcase Houston to a global audience with his new funny and heartfelt Netflix series ‘Mo.’

Comedian Mo Amer stopped by our studio to discuss the release of his show, inspired by his life as a refugee in Alief.

Actress Teresa Ruiz, who plays his girlfriend Maria on the show, also joined him to chat about filming the show in Clutch city.

Amer, who is also the co-creator and executive producer of the show, plays Mo Najja, a Palestinian immigrant trying to provide for his family while dealing with the long process to be granted asylum here in Houston.

The show also depicts some comical situations derived from cultural differences.

Houston rappers Bun B, Paul Wall, and Tobe Nwigwe make cameos on the show.

“MO” premieres Wednesday, August 24th on Netflix.

Amer’s previous stand-up specials, Vagabond and Mohammed in Texas are currently on Netflix.